This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

The MSP Summit

Best Rates End In:

  • 00
    Days
  • 00
    Hrs
  • 00
    Mins
  • 00
    Secs
Sept 15-17, 2025
Loews Royal PacificOrlando, FL
Register
Menu
Register

MSP 3.0: The Trillion Dollar Revolution

Attend the Top MSP Event of 2025 in Orlando, Sept 15-17. Your Future in Managed Services Starts Here.

RegisterView the Agenda

Benefits [hidden]

Network with 1500 Channel Professionals
Gain insights from in-depth workshops and keynotes
Connect with 150+ sponsors and exhibitors
An animated GIF showing a slideshow of photos from MSP Summit 2024 in Atlanta

Get Ready for the Ultimate MSP Experience

MSP Summit is where the industry's top power players unite. Here’s what’s in store:

  • Elite Networking: Build game-changing connections with 1,500+ MSP pros, including the newest class of 2025 MSP 501 award winners.
  • Epic Expo Hall: Discover cutting-edge solutions from 150+ managed services vendors.
  • Workshops to Dominate: Level up with AI for MSPs, business growth, and more.
  • The Prestigious MSP 501 Awards Gala: Where legends are made.

Don’t miss out — register by July 25 for the best prices!

Register for MSP Summit 2025

Industry Titans Who Will Take The Stage in Orlando:

A photo of Monica French

Monica French

USA SMB Leader
Microsoft

A photo of Jay McBain

Jay McBain

Chief Analyst
Canalys

A photo of Paul Bay

Paul Bay

CEO
Ingram Micro

a photo of Yvonne Yeste

Ivonne Yeste

Director, Channel and Alliances
CyNtell Solutions

View the Full Agenda

Meet the Power Players of Managed Services

There’s no substitute for face time with the top minds in the managed services game. At MSP Summit 2025, networking isn’t just part of the agenda—it is the agenda. From the high-energy Trillion Dollar Tropic Happy Hour to the unforgettable Luau 3.0 kickoff bash and the prestigious MSP 501 Gala, this is where deals are made, partnerships are born, and futures are shaped.

This is your moment. Don’t just attend. Step into the heart of the managed services community and be part of the action.

Secure Your Pass
An animated GIF showing a slideshow of photos from MSP Summit 2024
An animated GIF showing the logos of some of the companies which will sponsor and/or exhibit at MSP Summit 2025

Your Direct Line to the Channel’s Top MSP Partner Programs

This September in Orlando, we’re bringing together the biggest names and best partner programs in managed services. Rub elbows with 150+ top-tier vendors who know how to move the needle for MSPs; ready to talk shop, build partnerships, and do real business in a vendor-neutral environment made for serious players.

Want to take the spotlight as a 2025 sponsor or exhibitor? Get the details here.

Where the MSP 501 Meet—and the Rest Take Notes

The MSP 501 aren’t just names on a list; they’re the trailblazers setting the pace for the entire industry. At MSP Summit 2025, you’ll have rare access to connect with these standout leaders through expert-led panels, insightful conversations, and curated networking moments.

And when the sun sets? The spotlight shifts to the exclusive MSP 501 Gala—an invite-only celebration of the most exceptional MSPs of the year.

Think you have what it takes to earn a spot among the best?

Find Out More
An MSP 501 honoree onstage in Atlanta in 2024